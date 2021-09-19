It’s been quite some time since we’ve been able to enjoy an authentic awards season due to the pandemic, but from the sounds of things, this year’s Emmy Awards is going to be relatively normal.

Most of 2020’s event took place via video conference, but this year, your favourite stars will be headed to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the biggest night in television.

Our host for the evening is Cedric the Entertainer, who is best known for his roles in Barbershop, The Neighborhood, and Johnson Family Vacation.

One thing that’s got people particularly excited about this year’s show is the return of the red carpet. Who doesn’t love judging celebrity outfits while sitting at home in sweatpants?

According to Yahoo, E!, People, and Entertainment Weekly will all be covering the carpet, snapping candid photos and interviews as they catch up with some of TV’s biggest names.

The ceremony will kick off at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on CBS. If you’re wondering how you can stream the show online, you’ve got several options to choose from.

Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+ will all be streaming the CBS broadcast, although Yahoo notes that if you want to watch in the latter platform, you’ll need to upgrade your account to the premium plan.

Who would you like to see take home a trophy at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards tonight? Let us know in the comments.

