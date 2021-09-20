The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place right now in Los Angeles, but Seth Rogen created an uneasy wrinkle in the otherwise fun events. Rogen made some pretty funny, but maybe worrisome jokes, about the pandemic regulations at the event. His jokes were immediately responded to by host Cedric the Entertainer and DJ Reggie Watts.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"They said this was outdoors. It's not. They lied to us," joked Rogen as he was on stage presenting the award for best-supporting actress in a comedy series. "We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this," Rogen continued. "It's more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don't kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided," he joked about the tent that replaced the outdoor setting he expected.

Following Rogen's jokes, DJ Reggie Watts responded to help quell the uneasy energy in the air. "Despite what Seth might have said, we're going to celebrate and party, but while we're doing that we're absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID," he stated.

Soon after, Cedric the Entertainer also tried to make the situation lighter. "It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth (Rogen) was talking about," he stated. "It feels good. We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I’m bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that’s Macy’s. Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx.

There doesn't seem to be mask regulations at the award show, although Cedric did say that they made sure vaccines were mandated for entry.

[via]