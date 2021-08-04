Diversifying one's portfolio is the norm among artists and athletes as many invest in businesses or launch their own companies, but Snoop Dogg believes the sports isn't as inclusive as it could be. The Rap mogul sat down with The New York Times and discussed his business moves from cannabis to food companies to liquor brands, and he spoke openly about athletes investing in star-ups, as well.

"Right, because they understand that they got to get it," said Snoop. "I mean, you would think that those businesspeople up top would say: 'You know what? It’s time to change the world. We’ve got to stop treating Black people like they’re less. They’re always the ones who do the hard work, the groundwork, but we never cut them in.'"



Snoop them questioned why in the NFL, a league where the majority of players are Black, doesn't have a team with a Black owner. "That’s just racist. Period, point-blank," said Snoop. "We need to own an NFL team. We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters."

Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and while there are other Black members in organizations, they don't hold the same power. "That’s why in the music game, we took the initiative to say, [expletive] that. We’re the masters, and we own our masters. We’re going to negotiate with you the way we think it should be. We changed that industry years ago, with our mentality of having our own labels."

Do you think it's racist that there should be more owners of teams in the NBA and NFL who are Black?

