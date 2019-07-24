EA Sports has today revealed the Madden 20 soundtrack, which includes 22 original songs, featuring the likes of Jay Critch, Denzel Curry, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & others.

For this year's soundtrack, each of the artists were asked to create songs specifically inspired by Madden which will be exclusive to the beloved video game. Per EA Sports:

"Whether you're in preparation mode, honing your starting lineup, celebrating a big win, or on the edge of your couch in an urgent high-stakes situation with the clock ticking away, this soundtrack has a song that speaks to every situation." "This is your soundtrack to playing and feeling like an NFL superstar in Madden 20."

Says Snoop, "I’m a lifelong fan of the Madden NFL franchise—I play all the time, with my kids and friends, so creating my own exclusive track for Madden NFL 20—literally called Madden 20—that everyone will be able to hear as they play was a dope feeling."

Madden 20 will be available on August 2, but you can check out the full soundtrack today via Spotify. Peep the latest gameplay trailer in the video embedded below.