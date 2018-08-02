EA Sports
- SportsCollege Players Will Be Able To Opt In For 2024 EA Sports College Football GameYou'll be able as some of your favorite players in next year's college football video game.By Ben Mock
- SportsNBA, NFL, & FIFA Street Video Games Rumored To ReturnSome of the best games from the early to mid-2000s could get a reboot.By Alexander Cole
- GamingEA Sports Delays Madden 21 "First Look" During Nation-Wide ProtestsFans of Madden 21 will have to wait before the game's official "First Look" is released.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Owners To Vote On New Exclusive Contract With EA Sports Through 2026The owners will decide on the future of NFL games in a virtual meeting, next week.By Cole Blake
- SportsLamar Jackson Confirms He's The Face of "Madden 21"Lamar Jackson will be the latest athlete to grace the cover of the popular Madden NFL franchise.By Alexander Cole
- GamingSnoop Dogg Lashes Out At Bill Gates After Madden Server Goes DownTurns out it was a false alarm and EA Sports was undergoing maintenance on their servers. Snoop Dogg is at peace, once again.By Aron A.
- GamingEA Sports Explains Why They've Cancelled NBA Live 20EA scraps NBA Live 20 as they shift their focus to next-gen consoles.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsInsane Madden 20 Glitch Hilariously Goes Viral, Twitter ReactsIt be like that sometimes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike & EA Sports Lace Madden 99 Club Players With Custom CleatsSome of the best players in the NFL are getting swagged out by Nike.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMadden NFL 20 Soundtrack Revealed: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa & MoreEA Sports releases 22-track Madden 20 playlist.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Players Had Some Hilarious Reactions To Their Madden RatingsSome players were pretty upset about their ratings.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMadden 20 Features Brand New College Quarterback Career ModeThe new game mode was partially developed by Patrick MahomesBy Alexander Cole
- SportsMadden 20 Cover Will Be Revealed Before The NFL DraftEA Sports has been teasing the cover for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Apex Legends" Is Quickly Overtaking "Fortnite" As The Next Big Hype"Apex Legends" is shattering many of "Fortnite's" records, as EA prepares for eSports supremacy. By Devin Ch
- SneakersEA Sports Teams Up With Nike For Vapormax "Madden Pack"These kicks are for all the Madden NFL lovers out there.By Alexander Cole
- GamingFortnite Pulls $2.4 Billion In 2018, Highest Annual Profits In Gaming HistoryCould Fortnite's historic earnings bring about a slew of lawsuits from "dance originators?"By Devin Ch
- SportsMigos, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, & More Announced For Super Bowl Music FestQuality Control is well represented at the Bud Light event.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFIFA 19 Reveals Player Ratings For Cristiano, Neymar, Ibrahimovic & MoreEA Sports begins roll out of Top-100 players in FIFA 19.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentEA Sports Cancels Last 3 "Madden Classic" Qualifier EventsEA Sports is cancelling the rest of the "Madden" qualifying tournaments following this weekend's horrific incident.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMadden 19 Will Feature Signature Touchdown Celebrations: VideoMadden 19 tutorial shows how to utilize five new TD celebration options.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick’s Name Edited Off Madden 19 Soundtrack, EA Sports Responds"We messed up, and the edit should never have happened."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsYG Infuriated By "Madden 19" Soundtrack Censorship Of Colin KaepernickYG is taking a stand against Colin Kaepernick's mistreatment.By Devin Ch