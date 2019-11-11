The internet has been flooded with memes about the King of The South after T.I. said during a controversial podcast episode that he accompanied his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah Harris, to the gynecologist once a year to ensure that her hymen has not been penetrated and that she is still a virgin. The comments caused many people to react on social media, calling out the Atlanta legend for being so controlling over his daughter's sex life and bringing back hypocritical remarks that he made years ago about his teenage son having sex. Usually, when something like this pops off, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent are quick to post about it on their own channels. The Doggfather took the bait and shared a hilarious meme about the revelation, prompting Fiddy to chime in in the comments.



Mark Davis/Getty Images

Sharing the meme without a caption, Snoop followed a new format that has one woman screaming "I'm a virgin" with the next box containing a stealthy image of Tip looking sly, asking "Lemme see." Sometimes, it worth it to venture into the comments section too because another meme lord dropped some of his opinions over there. "Yeah man, the fuck was T.I. talking about," asked 50 Cent, earning more than 10,000 co-signs in the form of likes.

Is this the best T.I. meme yet?