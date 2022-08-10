This year has been one hell of a ride for Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors starting point guard is now a four-time NBA champion, a first-time NBA Finals MVP, and the latest recipient of the Best NBA Player award at the ESPYS. Now, following all of those accolades, #30 has added another major achievement to his resume.

According to AllHipHop, Curry and his Under Armour-powered Curry Brand teamed up with Snoop Dogg and comic book artist Damion Scott earlier this week to unveil the newly refurbished basketball court at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The renovated court featured vibrant murals of Curry, Martin Luther King Jr., and more, and in celebration of the event, Snoop Dogg decided to show his appreciation for #30 in a major way.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, Snoop Dogg is seen gifting Stephen Curry with a dazzling Death Row chain. As Snoop places the chain around Curry's neck, the people in attendance can be heard exclaiming, "It's chaining day!" Snoop then informs Curry that his chain is a special one, saying, "They ain't got that, Steph! That's official."

See the video of the exchange below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

See some more videos and pictures from the big day below, and be sure to check out his viral dunk here. Keep it locked to HNHH for more Hip-Hop and basketball coverage.





[via]