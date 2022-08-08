Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and after winning another title with the Warriors, there is no doubt that he is on a high right now. In many respects, he is one of the most famous and marketable stars in the league right now, which means he has plenty of products on the way.

Of course, one of those products is his signature sneaker with Under Armour. In fact, Curry gave us a sneak peek at the Under Armour Curry 10 over the weekend as he gifted a pair to his daughter Riley Curry, who turned 10 years old.

According to ESPN sneaker reporter Nick DePaula, Curry wore a pair of Curry 10s at his most recent camp appearance. As you can see in the post down below, the sneaker has a black upper while red and yellow highlights are placed throughout. It is a pretty common colorway although, considering the fact that the shoe is new, it's not surprising to see basic colorways at the start.

There is no release date for the Curry 10 at this time, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.