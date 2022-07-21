Yet another award ceremony has lit up the entertainment and sports worlds. The 2022 ESPYS have just concluded as it honored dozens of figures in sports, and they even found our favorite athletes and Hollywood stars taking over The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Steph Curry hosted the star-studded event fresh off of his NBA Championship win with the Golden State Warriors, and the Finals MVP was applauded for holding things down throughout the night.

"The ESPYS raises awareness and funds for Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993," a press release reads.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

It continues, "ESPN and the V Foundation have vowed to continue to raise awareness and funds for cancer research until there is victory over cancer. This year, the V Foundation has a generous donor who will be matching gifts to the V Foundation up to a total of $1 million."

It came as no surprise that the Warriors received the award for Best Team—an honor presented by Star Wars actor John Boyega and Rap favorite Lil Wayne. Weezy attended the ceremony with his son Kameron Carter who he shares with Lauren London.

The list of winners and honorees is expansive, so we'll let you take a look at that below.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

List of Winners:

Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner

Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Team: Golden State Warriors

Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit

Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC

Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon

Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming

Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross

Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball

Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG

Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea

Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira

Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas

Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda

Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal

Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu

Best Bowler: Kyle Troup

Best Boxer: Tyson Fury

Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT

Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos

Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo