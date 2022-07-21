Another successful ESPYS is in the books and we've got the details on who took home a trophy.
Yet another award ceremony has lit up the entertainment and sports worlds. The 2022 ESPYS have just concluded as it honored dozens of figures in sports, and they even found our favorite athletes and Hollywood stars taking over The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Steph Curry hosted the star-studded event fresh off of his NBA Championship win with the Golden State Warriors, and the Finals MVP was applauded for holding things down throughout the night.
"The ESPYS raises awareness and funds for Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993," a press release reads.
It continues, "ESPN and the V Foundation have vowed to continue to raise awareness and funds for cancer research until there is victory over cancer. This year, the V Foundation has a generous donor who will be matching gifts to the V Foundation up to a total of $1 million."
It came as no surprise that the Warriors received the award for Best Team—an honor presented by Star Wars actor John Boyega and Rap favorite Lil Wayne. Weezy attended the ceremony with his son Kameron Carter who he shares with Lauren London.
The list of winners and honorees is expansive, so we'll let you take a look at that below.
List of Winners:
Best Championship Performance: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best Athlete, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky
Best Athlete, Men’s Sports: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Stephen Curry most 3-pointers made in NBA history
Best Play: Megan Rapinoe Scores from the Corner
Best Comeback Athlete: Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Best Team: Golden State Warriors
Best NWSL Player: Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
Best MLS Player: Carlos Vela, LAFC
Best Athlete with a Disability, Men’s Sports: Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon
Best Athlete with a Disability, Women’s Sports: Jessica Long, Swimming
Best Athlete, Men’s Action Sports: Eli Tomac, Supercross
Best Athlete, Women’s Action Sports: Eileen Gu, Skiing
Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports: Bryce Young, Alabama Football
Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports: Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
Best International Athlete, Men’s Soccer: Kylian Mbappé, PSG
Best International Athlete, Women’s Soccer: Sam Kerr, Chelsea
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Best MMA Fighter: Charles Oliveira
Best NBA Player: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best WNBA Player: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Best NFL Player: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Best NHL Player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Best Athlete, Men’s Golf: Justin Thomas
Best Athlete, Women’s Golf: Nelly Korda
Best Athlete, Men’s Tennis: Rafael Nadal
Best Athlete, Women’s Tennis: Emma Raducanu
Best Bowler: Kyle Troup
Best Boxer: Tyson Fury
Best Driver: Kyle Larson, NASCAR
Best Game: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in OT
Best Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Best Olympian, Men’s Sports: Caeleb Dressel, Swimming
Best Olympian, Women’s Sports: Katie Ledecky, Swimming
Best WWE Moment: Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at Wrestlemania
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dick Vitale
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Vitali Klitschko
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Gretchen Evans
SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Noor Abukaram, Kendall Dudley, Sydney Moore, Alicia Serratos, Lucy Westlake
Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Denver Broncos
Sports Humanitarian League of the Year: WNBA
Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees: Chris Evert, Steve Gleason, Dikembe Mutombo