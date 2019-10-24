Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will tip off their season tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco, as they host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Ahead of tonight's showdown, Under Armour has officially announced Curry's seventh signature sneaker - the Under Armour Curry 7.

The kicks were first introduced last month, but UA has today unleashed all of the specifics and detailed photos.

The Curry 7 UNDRTD colorway will be available worldwide on UA.com, UA Brand Houses and at select retailers on November 1 for the retail price of $140. A second colorway of the Under Armour Curry 7 will initially launch in China on November 11, followed by a global release on November 29.

Key features include:

UA HOVR™ technology returns energy to get you where you're going faster.

Micro G® cushioning keeps your first step and every cut more explosive.

Flexible Plate adds support and stability to every move.

The Upper features a translucent layering application of synthetic leather, mesh and TPU skins, offering reinforcement in zonal areas for comfort, stability and mobility.

The flexible plate in the midsole is inspired by the plate often found in a track and field spike, which allows a runner to stay on the balls of their feet - which is how Stephen prefers to play - in order to remain explosive in a variety of movements.

An Internal Counter lining package allows for immediate step in-comfort and stability.

A Decoupled Heel allows for more natural motion to stabilize the foot. If you’re stable, you can move.

The Pull Tab features three animal characters representing Stephen’s young children, a unicorn for Riley, butterfly for Ryan and wolf for Canon.

