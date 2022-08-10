If you are an NBA fan, then you know that Steph Curry is the three-point king. He has the most made three-pointers of anyone in the entire NBA, and he continues to build up that record to new heights. Unfortunately for Curry, there are some parts of his game that are simply lacking. Of course, one of those things is his ability to dunk the basketball.

Curry is by no means one of the biggest guys in the whole league, and it has led to some moments where he has embarrassed himself while trying to get up a dunk. Regardless, Curry is an NBA talent and he can scrounge up a dunk every now and then.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

That is exactly what Curry did while hosting his Curry Camp in front of dozens of young and aspiring basketball players. As you can see in the clip below, Curry threw the ball up, let it bounce once, and then did a behind-the-back windmill dunk that definitely impressed all of the kids in attendance. They all let out a massive cheer, and it must have been cool to see one of the best NBA players ever get off a dunk right in front of their very eyes.

Hopefully, Curry can give us more of that during the upcoming NBA season. Let us know what you thought of Curry's dunk, in the comments below.