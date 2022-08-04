Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:

"I'm going to work out. I'm doing tour days. I'ma get my body right. And I'm on Crenshaw. Just passed PICO. Just passed Slauson. And I'm out here to meet with Snoop, so I can do another joint venture with Death Row Records. So I'll be officially the first one signed to Bad Boy and Death Row. And we gon' get the Tupac thing rekindled. Let's see where we go with that."

HNHH

The Harlem emcee simply captioned the controversial post, writing: "@SnoopDogg wya". Fans quickly assumed the video was a dig at Ma$e's longtime collaborator and frenemy Diddy, whom he recently blasted for years of underpayment during a sit-down interview with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The "Feel So Good" rapper shared, "I never got paid what I was worth and I never got the respect I was worth, so this disdain that I got for Puff is more like, 'you trying to keep me [down].'"

Bad Boy and Death Row's historic beef shifted the culture of hip hop in the late '90s and is even credited for sparking the deadly East Coast versus West Coast beef that left several rappers dead. But with Snoop Dogg as Death Row's new owner, the Long Beach legend has promised to breathe new life and energy into the iconic label. Back in April, he even confirmed that a future Death Row and Bad Boy partnership was in discussion during Snoop's appearance on Drink Champs, “We can show growth and progression that we can move forward. We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy," said Snoop.

Check out what else Ma$e had to say in the video below: