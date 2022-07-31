Dave Chappelle appears to have made a comeback after all the controversy that surrounded him following the debut of his 2021 Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

As TMZ reports, earlier this weekend the comedian and his wife, Elaine Chappelle, took a trip to Northern California for the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley where the 48-year-old found himself standing on stage alongside a hip-hop legend.

Dave and Elaine Chappelle at the Dio Homme F/W 2022/2023 runway -- Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The Half Baked actor stood alongside Snoop Dogg as he told jokes and chatted with the crowd, but that wasn't all he had in store for them. At one point, Chappelle flexed his own vocal abilities, singing and rapping with the Doggystyle hitmaker.

The two industry icons also shared a blunt while on stage, and the California-born lyricist even cracked a joke about the father of three morphing into him.

"Snoop said Dave was transforming into himself right before his eyes the more weed he took in, and he goes on to explain that's why he doesn't like to toke up with that many people, otherwise there'd be a ton of Snoop Doggs running around," TMZ notes.





Elsewhere at the event, cameras caught Dave and Elaine turning up as they shared a hug in the audience, the former holding a drink in her hand and wearing a Balenciaga sweater.

The comedian talks about his wife frequently throughout his stand-up acts, though we hardly see her face in public, so it's nice to see the Chappelle's stepping out on the town with smiles on their faces.

