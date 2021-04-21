mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg & Mozzy Bring Back G-Funk On "Gang Signs"

Joshua Robinson
April 21, 2021 10:16
Gang Signs
Snoop Dogg Feat. Mozzy

Snoop Dogg and Mozzy connect on "Gang Signs," one of the standout cuts from Snoop's 4/20 album "From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites."


In honor of 4/20, Snoop Dogg treated fans with his eighteenth studio album, From Tha Streets 2 ThaSuites. The 10-track offering features a wealth of guest appearances from West Coast artists, including ProHoeZak, Kokane, Mozzy, Goldie Loc, Larry June, Big Tray Deee, J Black, and Devin The Dude.

One of the album's early standout cuts appears to be "Gang Signs," which features a gritty guest verse from the beloved West Coast emcee Mozzy

"Gang Signs" comes laced with smooth and swelling production courtesy of Bay Area production group The Mekanix, giving the song that classic G-Funk era sound. Snoop kicks things off with a reserved, yet confident verse before the song's memorable hook, which fans of West Coast rap will undoubtedly appreciate, kicks in.

During Snoop's second verse, "Gang Signs" gets even more interesting, as the West Coast rap veteran hints at smoking with former President Barack Obama while rattling off boasts about his notoriety throughout American pop culture. Of

Listen to Snoop Dogg and Mozzy's new From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Still sippin' gin and juice while I'm smoking marijuana
I bet you never blew with Obama
Crip walking with my homegirl Martha
While I'm passing joints to Madonna
Who wanna smoke with Snoop? Let's have a smoke or two
Puff, puff, pass, that's what real smokers do

Snoop Dogg
