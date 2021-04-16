Snoop Dogg Wants To See What You're Working With On "Say It Witcha Booty" Ft. ProHoeZak

We're inching that much closer to the release of his From tha Streets 2 tha Suites album and it is safe to say that Snoop Dogg is in album release mode. Following the release of the Long Beach icon's single "Roaches in My Ashtray," Snoop revealed that his next project would arrive on what other day than April 20. The 4/20 celebration will coincide with his fellow Rap icons Method Man and Redman's appearance on Verzuz.

On Friday (April 16), Snoop continued his rollout with his explicit "Say It Witcha Booty" single featuring ProHoeZak, a track that's reminiscent of those Doggy Dogg party-starters of yesteryear. Snoop hasn't missed a beat throughout his longstanding career and From tha Streets 2 tha Suites is shaping up to be an album that caters to the millions of fans who have rocked with the rapper over the years, and a new audience that may have not tapped into his artistry just yet.

Stream "Say It Witcha Booty" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Fee, Fi fo fum, I’m watching it go dumb

Titties jiggling, ass wiggling

And my b*tch wanna come

Big ass, bring it over

Rev it up like a motor

Talk that sh*t witcha booty

Leg up over your shoulders