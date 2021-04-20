Snoop Dogg Spins A 4/20 Tale On "Left My Weed" Ft. Devin The Dude & J. Black

His From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites album dropped at the top of Tuesday morning and it's clear that Snoop Dogg created a project that was made to be 4/20 friendly. The avid cannabis enthusiast hasn't been shy about his marijuana consumption throughout his career, so it was only fitting that he gave the world 10 songs to smoke to.

Snoop Dogg isn't only a West Coast icon, but he's one of the Rap game's finest storytellers. There are plenty of examples of his lyrical prowess on From Tha Streets 2 Tha Streets, but a standout is "Left My Weed" featuring Devin The Dude and J. Black. On the track, the three artists spin varying tales about reaching their destinations only to realize that somewhere along the way, they've forgotten, or lost, their stash. It's a terrible place to be in, especially on 4/20, so stream your reminder "Left My Weed" and let us know what you think of this smooth banger.

Quotable Lyrics

Reaching in my Louie bag

Tryna find that King Louie stash

Yeah I’m bout to do em bad

Baby wanna take a flick

I’m like “Cool make it quick cuz I still can’t find my sh*t”