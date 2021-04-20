mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg Spins A 4/20 Tale On "Left My Weed" Ft. Devin The Dude & J. Black

Erika Marie
April 20, 2021 02:01
70 Views
02
0
Snoop DoggSnoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg

Left My Weed
Snoop Dogg Feat. Devin The Dude & J. Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Just in time for the cannabis-filled holiday, Snoop reminds you to always check for your stash.


His From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites album dropped at the top of Tuesday morning and it's clear that Snoop Dogg created a project that was made to be 4/20 friendly. The avid cannabis enthusiast hasn't been shy about his marijuana consumption throughout his career, so it was only fitting that he gave the world 10 songs to smoke to.

Snoop Dogg isn't only a West Coast icon, but he's one of the Rap game's finest storytellers. There are plenty of examples of his lyrical prowess on From Tha Streets 2 Tha Streets, but a standout is "Left  My Weed" featuring Devin The Dude and J. Black. On the track, the three artists spin varying tales about reaching their destinations only to realize that somewhere along the way, they've forgotten, or lost, their stash. It's a terrible place to be in, especially on 4/20, so stream your reminder "Left My Weed" and let us know what you think of this smooth banger.

Quotable Lyrics

Reaching in my Louie bag
Tryna find that King Louie stash
Yeah I’m bout to do em bad
Baby wanna take a flick
I’m like “Cool make it quick cuz I still can’t find my sh*t”

Snoop Dogg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  70
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Snoop Dogg Devin The Dude J. Black From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Snoop Dogg Spins A 4/20 Tale On "Left My Weed" Ft. Devin The Dude & J. Black
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject