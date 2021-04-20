Snoop Dogg Sets Up Your 4/20 Playlist With "From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites" Album

Depending on where you are in the world, it's 4/20, which means that cannabis lovers across the globe are partaking in a little sticky icky. Later on in the day, it is estimated that millions of people will be tuning in to watch Redman and Method Man link up for their How High-inspired Verzuz matchup and another music legend getting in on the 4/20 festivities is Snoop Dogg.

The Long Beach icon has finally shared his From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites project that he's been steadily rolling out in recent weeks. We've received tracks like "CEO," "Roaches in My Ashtray," and most recently, "Say It Witcha Booty." Snoop shared the album on the heels of his appearance on The Voice as a mentor where he helped aspiring artists find their footing.

From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites hosts a handful of features from artists like ProHoeZak, Kokane, Mozzy, Goldie Loc, Larry June, Big Tray Deee, J Black, and Devin The Dude. The album is saturated in Snoops signature California flair, so stream From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. CEO

2. Roaches in My Ashtray ft. ProHoeZak

3. Gang Signs ft. Mozzy

4. TalkDat Sh*t To Me ft. Kokane

5. Sittin On Blades

6. Say It Witcha Booty ft. ProHoeZak

7. Get Yo Bread Up ft. Larry June

8. Fetty In The Bag ft. Goldie Loc, Big Tray Deee

9. Look Around ft. J Black

10. Left My Weed ft. Devin The Dude, J Black