Snoop Dogg has lived a storied career. From his iconic days as a part of Death Row Records to costarring with Martha Stewart in VH1's Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, no other rapper has made a transition from a rugged rap career to global stardom quite like he has. Throughout all of the unexpected developments in his career, longtime fans of Snoop can always depend on the rapper to come through with a new album from time to time.

Snoop's 18th studio album, titled From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, arrived right in time for 4/20. The album has plenty of noteworthy cuts, but on the Mozzy-assisted track "Gang Sings," Snoop notably alludes that he has previously smoked weed with former President of the United States, Barrack Obama.

After Mozzy's feature concludes, Snoop opens his second verse by rapping, "Still sipping gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana/I bet you never blew with Obama."

According to HipHopDX, Snoop Dogg's claims may have some truth behind them because a 2014 article from The Washington Post reported that Snoop Dogg had allegedly smoked weed at the White House. While the Post's account doesn't tie Barack Obama to the legendary West Coast rapper, Uncle Snoop did confirm during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he has in fact smoked in a White House bathroom.

Whether Obama is in fact a fan of cannabis is a relative mystery, as HipHopDX reports that while visiting Denver, Colorado in 2014, the former president reportedly turned down a chance to smoke at a local bar after the state legalized recreational use. Regardless of Obama's position on marijuana, Snoop Dogg has a reputation for getting even the most unlikely acquaintances to spark up with him.

Perhaps one day, Barack Obama will come forward and confirm or deny the story, but most likely, it will remain an urban myth that Snoop Dogg puff puff passed with the former President of the United States.

[via]