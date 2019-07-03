Taylor Swift and music executive Scooter Braun are in the thick of both personal and legal drama as of late. And their respective parties has not come close to an end since Taylor reportedly declined a conversation to settle the beef with Scooter. Things started when Scooter's Ithaca Holdings bought Taylor's former label, Big Machine Label Group, which means he owns the masters to her recordings. This made Taylor lash out and detail how someone who bullied her now has control over her assets. Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and more jumped to the defense of Scooter but things are now left at a standstill. Sia recently spoke in support of the music manager, by calling him a "good kind man" and as a result, Taylor Swift's fans came for Sia's entire neck. The fans dug up a 2011 photo of Sia where it appeared as though she was performing concerts in blackface. Sia has since responded to the claims and the resulting backlash.

The singer shared a video clip to defend herself and captioned the following: "For the swift fans trying to make out that I would ever do blackface please see this video. I was painting myself into the backdrop, it was a precursor to the wig." Check out the video below. What do you think?

[Via]