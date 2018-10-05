racial prejudice
- EntertainmentSia Blasts Taylor Swift Fans Claiming She Did Blackface With Video ProofSia has all the receipts. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTom Hanks' Son Claims That Drugs And Trolling Led Him To Use Racial Slur RepeatedlyChet Hanks comes clean about his use of a controversial term. By hnhh
- SocietyWhite Woman Calls The Cops On A Black Man Babysitting White ChildrenIn an unfortunate and racially charged event, a black man is targeted for simply babysitting white children.By hnhh
- SocietyBette Midler Sparks Uproar With "Women Are The N-Word Of The World" TweetThe veteran actress has become the subject of a twitter takedown. By hnhh