Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of bullying her when she found out that his move to acquire Big Machine Records meant Scooter would own the rights to her 2006-2018 master recordings. Her accusations were not taken lightly since some of Scooter's top clients, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, clapped back at the claims defending Scooter's character.

“For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you.”

Ty Dolla $ign has now added to the positive notes about Scooter, with a photo of the talent manager and a caption seemingly congratulating him on his big business move. "Congratulations to my brada @scooterbraun 🤲🏾❤️ they hate to see it bro 😤! Keep putting up these W’s!" he wrote.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” Demi wrote of her manger.

We'll see how Taylor and Scooter respond to the matter.