The drama that has ensued between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun and their respective parties has not come close to an end since Taylor reportedly declined a conversation to settle the beef with Scooter, The Blast reports. Things started when Scooter's Ithaca Holdings bought Taylor's former label, Big Machine Label Group, which means he owns the masters to her recordings.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This made Taylor lash out and detail how someone who bullied her now has control over her assets. Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato jumped to the defense of Scooter but things are now left at a standstill. The Blast details how Scooter reached out to Taylor's team through mutual friends to have a "mature and private" call but she swiftly said no. Scooter apparently wants to explain the situation and discuss her shock to the announcement and how he's "hurt" by her accusations.

Scooter wants to makes it clear that his purchase of her masters is meant to signify just how much he believes in her career and future.

"Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you," Justin wrote on Instagram. "As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair."

Only time will tell how this plays out.