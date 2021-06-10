The world lost one of its musical legends a few months ago, saying goodbye to Shock G, the rap pioneer who made waves as the lead singer of rap group Digital Underground. The Oakland-based group was comprised of so many different people over the years, including even Tupac Shakur, but Shock G and Chopmaster J were the main forces behind their success. Shock G, real name Gregory Jacobs, passed away in April 2021 and this week, the cause of his death was revealed.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, Shock G passed away from an accidental drug overdose, in addition to a fatal mix of drugs and alcohol. As reported by TMZ, the 57-year-old died as a result of an overdose of fentanyl, ethanol, and methamphetamine.



Shock G's funeral took place on the first day of May and his Digital Underground family was well represented, telling stories of the iconic singer's legendary life. The rapper was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Tampa in April, showing no signs of trauma. His manager called 911 after he missed his check-out time, growing concerned about Shock G's health.

Rest in peace to the amazing Shock G. Check out a post from Chopmaster J below, remembering the legend.

