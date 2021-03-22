Following reports that there was a "security hold" placed on the autopsy of Bobby Brown Jr., 28-year-old's cause of death has been revealed. It was in November of last year when the tragic news was shared that Brown Jr. was found unresponsive in his home by emergency responders and declared dead at the scene. This loss adds to a series of unfortunate events in New Edition legend Bobby Brown's life after the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston, their daughter Bobbi Kristina, and Bobbi's significant other, Nick Gordon in recent years.

It's unclear if Bobby Brown Jr.'s family was made aware of his cause of death at an earlier date, but on Monday (March 22), it was shared with the public that he passed away due to an accidental overdose. There were reportedly multiple factors involved including cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol. Whitney Houston and Nick Gordon both died as a result of overdoses, and while the same is speculated for Bobbi Kristina, what led to her being found face-down in a bathtub in 2015 remains unknown.

Prior to his passing, Brown Jr. reportedly told his loved ones he was experiencing flu-like symptoms, but it wasn't believed to be COVID-19-related. "Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," grieving father Bobby Brown previously shared in a statement. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

[via][via]