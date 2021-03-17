Just days ahead of Thanksgiving, Bobby Brown suffered a tragic loss after it was shared that his son, Bobby Brown Jr., had passed away. There weren't any immediate statements that suggested a cause of death, but a new report states that an investigation is being launched into the 28-year-old's sudden passing.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

According to The Sun, they received a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner/Coroner that authorities are looking into Brown Jr.'s death. "A security hold was requested by the Los Angeles Police Department, the investigating law enforcement agency," it reads. The outlet claims that last year, police reported that "there was no criminal investigation and no foul play was suspected," and the autopsy had once been "deferred."

Bobby Brown Jr. was found unresponsive at his Encino, California home when police responded to a call about a "medical emergency." Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Karey Graves, a good friend of Brown Jr., reportedly told the Daily Mail that his late friend had a heart condition. Bobby Brown, who has endured several losses in recent years including the deaths of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina, asked for the public to continue praying for his family.

