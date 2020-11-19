Another tragedy has struck the Brown family as it's being reported that Bobby Brown Jr. was found deceased. The 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward was reportedly located at his Los Angeles home. The news was first reported by TMZ and the story is developing, however, the outlet states that authorities are still at Bobby Jr.'s house as they investigate the scene. Foul play isn't suspected at this time.

This makes the fourth death tied to Bobby Brown in recent years: his ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during Grammy weekend in 2012. Her cause of death was later classified as drowning due to a heart condition and cocaine use. Three years later, the couple's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown was found facedown in her bathtub at home. She was later placed in a medically induced coma and five months later, she passed away. It has been reported that there were drugs and alcohol found in her system. In January of this year, Bobbi Kristina's partner Nick Gordon lost his life after he overdosed on heroin.



Back in 2015 following the death of his 22-year-old sister, Bobby Brown Jr. lashed out at people who treated Bobbi Kristina as if she was just another headline. "People really dont give a f--- about you unless your relevant , and they don't love you till your famous or gone," he tweeted at the time. "I don't want these follows. This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f---ing trending topic."

We send our sincerest condolences to Bobby Brown and his family during this difficult time.

