We'll soon be receiving another film about the life and scandals of Whitney Houston, albeit this time her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, will share the stage. It was back in 2012 when the world lost one of its most celebrated vocalists during Grammy weekend in Los Angeles. Houston's unexpected death sent shockwaves worldwide, but when Bobbi Kristina passed away three years later under similar circumstances, conspiracy theories began to flow. Lifetime is taking a look at the relationship between mother and daughter in a new documentary Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All, and on Monday (December 21), the network shared the first trailer for the film.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

"Whitney was an icon. This is the first time I've ever spoken about Whitney," said her friend Perri Reid. Bobbi's friend Sarah Beckmann later stated in the documentary, "The fact that she was found in a bathtub with the same fate as her mother doesn't make any sense."

A number of tragedies have befallen the Houston-Brown family since the mother and daughter's passing. Nick Gordon, the partner of Bobbi Kristina, died earlier this year from a drug overdose. Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Brown Jr., recently passed away after being found unresponsive at his home.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn't We Almost Have It All is slated to premiere on Lifetime on Saturday (February 6) at 8:00 p.m. EST.

