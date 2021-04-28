Friends and family will be gathering in Tampa to celebrate the life of Shock G who passed away at the age of 57 last week. The manager of the Digital Underground founder, Atrong Gregory shared details surrounding Shock G's funeral with TMZ. The funeral will take place this Saturday with members of Digital Underground confirmed to be in attendance including Money B and DJ Fuze.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Money B's manager revealed that his artist has been working alongside Shock's family for the funeral arrangement, adding that this will not be a reunion of Digital Underground members. However, members of DU are in touch regularly and have seen each other in recent times.

Mopreme Shakur, Tupac's step-brother, will also be in attendance, Amaru Shakur Foundation confirms. Ray Luv, who was also close to both 'Pac and Shock, will also be at the funeral.

There's been little detail surrounding Shock G's cause of death. Chopmaster J announced news of Shock G's passing on Friday with an emotional tribute. "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some," Chopmaster J wrote on IG. "And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground."

We'll keep you updated on more information regarding Shock G's funeral service.

