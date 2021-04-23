Last night, it was revealed that Shock G, a member of legendary crew Digital Underground also known as Humpty Hump, passed away at the age of 57. The news was shared by his group member Chopmaster J, who shared a few words on the death of his friend and collaborator.

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some," Chopmaster J wrote in an Instagram tribute. "And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground."

In addition to many of his peers in the hip-hop community, Ice Cube took a moment to offer a few words honoring the fallen Digital Underground icon. "RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump," captions Cube, alongside a nostalgic picture of himself, 2Pac Shakur (who actually made his recording debut on Digital Underground's "Same Song"), and the members of Digital Underground backstage.

"I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground," continues Cube, taking a trip down memory lane. "He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original."

At this moment, a cause of death has yet to be revealed. It was stated by Nzazi Malonga, who worked as the group's head of security and manager, that he was found unresponsive in a Tampa hotel room. We at HNHH would like to extend our condolences to Shock G's family during this difficult time. Rest in peace to one of hip-hop's early innovators.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images