The pop culture world was thrown into disarray earlier this month when British singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against former boyfriend Shia Labeouf, accusing him of a laundry list of allegations including "relentless abuse," sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress caused by the actor knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease among other abusive actions. Amid these new allegations, Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf's name from their "For your awards consideration" page.

Netflix included the 34-year-old's co-star Vanessa Kirby in their best actress awards consideration page, but noticeably omitted LaBeouf's name. The description on the page reads, “Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy.”

The exclusion comes after LaBeouf's ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles courtroom against the actor. The 32-year-old British-born singer came forward with the allegations in an interview with the New York Times explaining why she decided to shed light on the abuse.

“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” Twigs told the Times.

LaBeouf responded to the allegations in an email to the Times saying, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

The actor has yet to comment on the Netflix snub and was also recently removed from an upcoming film with Sia.

[via]