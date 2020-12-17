Sia has replaced Shia LaBeouf with Kate Hudson for her forthcoming movie, “Music," just days after revealing that the actor had "conned" her into an adulterous relationship.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I was going to do a narrative film, and in fact, Shia LaBeouf was cast to play Kate’s character,” Sia, 44, told Australia’s Studio 10, Thursday. “I asked for a meeting with her, and she said she was born to do it. She could sing, she could dance, she could do it all.”

The announcement that LaBeouf was replaced comes days after Sia joined in FKA Twigs accusations regarding the actor. Twigs revealed that the actor gave her an STD and also abused her relentlessly in a lawsuit against LaBeouf.

Sia, responding to Twigs' accusation, added on Twitter: “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."

In response, Shia stated, "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Music stars Maddie Ziegler as an autistic girl who moves in with her drug-dealing half-sister. It is scheduled to release in early 2021.

[Via]