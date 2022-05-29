Sean Paul & Jada Kingdom Will Have The Club "Bouncing" With Their New Track

Sean Paul is gearing up for a Scorcha of a summer with his new 16-track album, which arrived on streamers earlier this weekend. Damian Marley, Nicky Jam, Stylo G, Tove Lo, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea, Sia, Pia Mia, and Ty Dolla $ign are some of the star-studded names to grace the tracklist, although our personal favourite tune is an upbeat collab with Jada Kingdom called "Bouncing."

The three-minute-long hit is sure to put you in the mood to dance, and will likely be heard blaring out of clubs all around the world as we inch closer and closer to the sunniest season of the year.

"Bouncin', bouncin', bouncin' / Watch me put it in motion / Bouncin', bouncin', bouncin' / See we causin' commotion," the artists sing on the chorus. "Oh, Lord of mercy, dutty, dirty / Undaneath di room wi get flirty / Bouncin', bouncin', bouncin' (Du-dutty, yeah) / Watch me put it in motion, yeah."

Stream Sean Paul's new song with Jada Kingdom on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out the Jamaican rapper's full Scorcha album here.

