Sean Paul Returns With "Scorcha" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Shenseea, Sia, Gwen Stefani & More

Last year, he dropped off his Grammy-nominated Live N Livin, and Sean Paul is back to keep his fans on their toes. The Jamaican icon is a beloved veteran in the industry and has been cranking out hits for almost 30 years. This week, he delivered Scorcha, a record that he has reportedly been perfecting over the last two years.

Back in 2021, we spoke with Sean Paul and he explained how he was utilizing his time during 2020's quarantine to reconnect with his family and work on new music. At the time, he mentioned that while the pandemic was stressful for the world, he was able to create Scorcha.

"This pandemic thing, in that respect, is a blessing in disguise. I've been able to spend way more time with my family, which I'm loving, and that kind of helped me keep focus," said Paul. "I haven’t flown away from Jamaica in a year and that’s the first time in over 20 years that that’s happened."

Stream Scorcha and share your thoughts on the album that hosts looks from Ty Dolla $ign, Pia Mia, Gwen Stefani, Shenseeea, Jada Kingdon, Sia, and more.

Tracklist

1. As We Enter

2. Wine Up

3. Scorcha - Hot Peppa Mix

4. Only Fanz ft. Ty Dolla $ign

5. Earthquake

6. How We Do It ft. Pia Mia

7. Bouncing ft. Jada Kingdom

8. Dynamite ft. Sia

9. Light My Fire ft. Gwen Stefani, Shenseea

10. Calling On Me ft. Tove Lo

11. Good Day

12. Borrowed Time

13. Pon Di Reel ft. Stylo G

14. Back It Up Deh - Remix

15. Bend You Back - 6:30 Mix

16. No Fear ft. Damian Marley, Nicky Jam