Sean Paul Delivers "Live N Livin" Ft. Buju Banton, Busy Signal, Serani, Intence, & More

The first album release for Sean Paul in 2021 has arrived. The Dancehall icon previously shared with us that Live N Livin would be his first drop-off of the year, and he described the project as a "mixture and a mood of who I am and how I feel right now." On Live N Livin, we hear Sean Paul thriving in his Dancehall element as he calls on several artists to help him complete the record. Features on the project include looks from Buju Banton, Sotto Bless, Looga Man, Ras Ajai, Chi Ching Ching, Busy Signal, Suku Ward, Intence, Left Side, Jr. Gong, Govana, Serani, Jesse Royal, Mutabaruka, Stonebwoy, Squash, Mavado, Agent Sasco, and Masicka Skillibeng.

During our recent interview with Sean Paul, he explained that he wanted to show the world that Dancehall isn't dead, and in fact, has a "live and living" pulse in the industry. "Pop people have used it, the Biebers and the Drakes and the Rihannas. And you know what? I salute all of that, even Ed Sheeran," Paul told us exclusively.

"In fact, the backbeats for a lot of you guys’ songs lately have been very Dancehall-oriented," he continued. "That being said, I'm very proud of the genre and I just kinda wanted this one to show the new sound in Dancehall, some of the new artists, and also some of the greats in producing...and also just being an artist on the album."

Stream Sean Paul's Live N Livin and make sure to check out our interview: Sean Paul Speaks On Beyoncé-Jay-Z Rumors, Dancehall's Clash Culture, & New Album.

Tracklist

1. Buss A Bubble Remix ft. Sotto Bless, Looga Man, Ras Ajai, Chi Ching Ching

2. Boom ft. Busy Signal

3. Space Ship ft. Suku Ward

4. Real Steel ft. Intence

5. The Plug ft. Chi Ching Ching

6. Dem Nuh Ready Yet ft. Left Side

7. Crazy ft. Buju Banton

8. Schedule ft. Jr. Gong, Chi Ching Ching

9. Money Bags ft. Govana

10. Protect Me ft. Serani

11. Lion Heart

12. Guns of Navarone ft. Jesse Royal, Mutabaruka & Stonebwoy (Remix)

13. Danger Zone ft. Bugle, Scotto Bless

14. Life We Livin ft. Squash

15. I'm Sanctify ft. Mavado & Agent Sasco (Remix)

16. Everest ft. Masicka and Skillibeng