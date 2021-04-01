Although the leaked elevator footage that featured a disturbing altercation between Saweetie and Quavo has been one of the biggest stories as of late, Saweetie still has plenty of reasons to celebrate. According to The Shade Room, Warner Chappell Music, the global publishing division of Warner Music Group, has officially decided to extend its worldwide publishing deal with the Icy Girl.

"We’ve been lucky enough to be on this incredible journey with Saweetie since the very beginning," announces Ryan Press, the U.S. Warner Chappell Music President of A&R. "We’re in the business of taking early bets on artists and helping develop them into global sensations, and that’s exactly the trajectory Saweetie is on. She’s well on her way to becoming the next big female breakout star, and we’re so proud to be able to continue to support her."

Saweetie also touched on her excitement regarding the extension of her publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, saying, "Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell team have become family over the years. It’s amazing to look back at everything we’ve accomplished together, and I’m excited for this next chapter."

This announcement marks the latest career advancement for Saweetie, following her recent magazine cover for Cosmopolitan. Despite her public breakup with Quavo, the Icy Girl is still making major moves. Congratulations, Saweetie!

