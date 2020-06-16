warner chappell music
- MusicTimbaland, Jay-Z, And Ginuwine's Copyright Lawsuit DismissedMusician Ernie Hines had accused them of unlawfully sampling his track “Help Me Put Out The Flame (In My Heart).”By Caroline Fisher
- Music42 Dugg Signs Co-Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell MusicLil Baby and Yo Gotti's artist, 42 Dugg, celebrates another industry win.By Taya Coates
- MusicSaweetie's Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music Gets Extended: ReportWarner Chappell Music has reportedly confirmed its decision to extend its worldwide publishing deal with Saweetie.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPop Smoke's Estate Inks Worldwide Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell MusicThe estate of Pop Smoke plans on using these resources with their newly inked deal with Warner Chappell Music to preserve the late rapper's legacy.By Aron A.