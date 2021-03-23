Despite going through a highly publicized breakup with her ex Quavo, Saweetie is not letting the brief hiccup stop her bag. Similar to her Migos' former beau who hit the studio right after their public split, the "Best Friend" rapper wasted no time getting back to work after the breakup. The newly single Icy Girl graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine's April issue, discussing things like her purpose, her brand, and her mission in her cover story interview.



Sharing the photos of the shoot to her Instagram page, the 27-year-old California native gushed about her experience on set. "Had so much fun shooting this thank you," she captioned the set. Scroll through some of the stunning shots below.

In the cover story interview, she spoke of her appreciation for making the mistakes she made at the time she made them. “I’m really grateful for my start," said Saweetie. "Because the mistakes, the struggle, the grind—it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now because I know what it feels like to sleep in motels, to drive and do promo, to be stressed out.”

On stepping into her purpose, she explained, "Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was. I think it’s important to show little Black and brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

Speaking about her Icy Girl making, she explained the value of having a lot of green. “Money beats court cases, money buys medicine, money fixes potholes, money puts food on the counter, and money keeps the heat and electricity going," she declared.



"So if I can spread the wealth, that’s what I want to do.”

The April issue hits newsstands on March 30th.

