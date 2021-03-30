Saweetie is seemingly doing well post-Quavo, working on her upcoming album release and teasing some of her latest new music, including a record with Drakeo The Ruler. She's prematurely declared that she'll be taking over "Pretty B*tch Summer" and, with all of the moves she's setting herself up for, that much could be true.

As she spends her first month as a single lady in a while, Saweetie appears to be embracing her new relationship status, making a minor shift on her social media accounts to reflect her current mindset. As many people have noticed, overnight, the Bay Area rapper changed her profile picture on Instagram to one of Katt Williams as "Money Mike", a stereotypical pimp from Friday.



Instagram

The switch-up was noticed by popular blogs like The Shade Room and DJ Akademiks. While it doesn't signal much in terms of what Saweetie has been up to, it does show that her mindset could be mirroring that of Money Mike. Perhaps she's making the most of her single status, partying it up and enjoying life as Katt Williams' character would do.

Days before her breakup with Quavo, Saweetie was a guest on Respectfully Justin where she spoke about sex, specifically revealing whether she would have a threesome with her partner. Many believe that her answer to the question could have sparked the split between her and Quavo. The hosts of the show have denied that.

What do you think of Saweetie channeling Money Mike?



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images