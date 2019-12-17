Diddy was born on November 4th and turned the tender age of 50 this year but the Bad Boys mogul waited until December 15th to celebrate in true Diddy form when he invited his most famous friends over to his $40 million Holmby Hills home to party on the same born day as he deceased lover, Kim Porter. As we know, Cardi B, Offset, Jay Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Chadwick Boseman, Tyga, Tyler Perry, Kobe, Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many more were in attendance.

John Parra/Getty Images

Saweetie and her main man Quavo also made an appearance and looked mighty fine as they arrived in style. The "My Type" rapper shared images to Instagram that showed off her gorgeous red dress that covered her assets perfectly and one image proves that she may or may not be the long lost member of Destiny's Child.

In the post below, you can see Saweetie posing with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, with the three looking like the trio that could give us some promising hits. "I will survive being bootylicious!!! ♥️😛♥️," she captioned the post.

"Last night was one of those nights I’ll never forget," Diddy said of his special night.