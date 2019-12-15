Sean "Diddy" Combs is a legend. The Bad Boy creator has been monumental to hip-hop culture and Black history. That's why the celebration of his half-century birthday needed to be one for the books, and it was. Diddy's actual birthday is November 4th, but he waited to make sure he could get all his friends together for an extravaganza. As reported by TMZ, Diddy held his birthday celebration on Saturday at his $40 million Holmby Hills home. The guest list was extensive, with several celebrities in attendance including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Cardi B, Offset, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Chadwick Boseman, Tyga, Tyler Perry, Kobe, Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many more. For performances, Mary J Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, and Doug E. Fresh blessed the stage.





The home was filled with expensive fine dining, and some more casual McDonald's desserts like apple pies as well. Marijuana and Ciroc were everywhere, and it appears that everyone in attendance had the time of their life. Diddy had a tumultuous year, losing the mother of his kids, Kim Porter, roughly a year ago. It was amazing to see the mogul have a night to put the stress to the side and just enjoy life. The inscription on his birthday cake, "LOVE," was the overall vibe of the night.