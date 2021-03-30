The public was already anticipating Saweetie's debut album Pretty B*tch Music, but after her breakup with Quavo, things have kicked up a notch. Both Saweetie and the Migos are hyping their pending projects, and on Monday (March 29), Saweetie gave a lighting fast sneak peek into one of her collaborations. The Bay Area rapper appeared on Behind The Rhyme's The Walkthrough where she spoke about her forthcoming album and a track that includes a feature by Los Angeles artist Drakeo The Ruler.

"There's a song called 'Risky' and it's featuring Drakeo, he from L.A. and I like to celebrate," she said. "It's a great way to celebrate my independence and shout-out to all my single ladies 'cause this 'Pretty B*tch Summer,' we out here getting risky." Then, the rapper shared a snippet of the track to her Instagram Story and soon, her fans were flooding social media with comments about having a "Risky Summer."

Saweetie seems to be fully embracing her new single status—although, it is unclear when she and Quavo decided to call it quits. The Hip Hop couple were together since 2018 and publicly, the "My Type" rapper seems to be taking the split in stride. Check out a clip from her interview with Behind The Rhyme as well as the short snippet of "Risky" featuring Drakeo The Ruler below.