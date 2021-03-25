This morning, Justin LaBoy stopped by the Breakfast Club to discuss a number of topics with Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee. The social media star recently debuted a new show with fellow Justin, Justin Combs. The two have already interviewed a handful of guests, including Saweetie-- an interview which many cited as the reason for her breakup from Quavo.

On the show, LaBoy asked the “Tap In” rapper if she would be willing to have a threesome. To which the Icy Girl replied, to the surprise of many, "And because he doin' everything right, I'm gonna give him the honor of pickin' the n*gga we havin' a threesome with."

Not even a minute into the Breakfast Club interview, Charlamagne asked LaBoy the question that’s been on everyone’s mind ever since Saweetie’s answer went viral.

“You ended Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship. Do you feel bad about that Justin?” Charlamagne asked.

“I didn’t do that. I showed up to work. I did what they paid me to do. And you know, she said what she said. But I think it probably been over before then honestly,” LaBoy replied.

LaBoy’s comment coincides with a tweet from Saweetie in which she reveals that Quavo’s stepping out is the reason they are broken up, not her comment on the show.

Charlamagne continues to stir up the breakup drama by telling LaBoy, "It felt like you was really trying to ruin Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship in that interview though. You was really kind of simpin for Saweetie a little bit.. Respectfully."

After laughing and calling Charlamagne crazy, LaBoy admits that he was a fan of the former hip-hop power couple.

"I didn’t even know they was going through that," LaBoy answered. "When she gave certain answers I just thought she was just answering for women who felt how she felt. I didn’t even think that would go like that. Quavo and Saweetie was actually dope."

Justin also discusses his time playing basketball overseas, "Demon Time," opening nightclubs, and more with the Breakfast Club trio.

Check out the full interview below.