Sometimes rappers release tracklists for upcoming records and the reaction is an overwhelming "meh."

That's not the case with Chomp 2.

Just over a year after Russ released his follow up to January 2020's Shake the Snow Globe, titled Chomp, the "Pull The Trigger" rapper is back with its second installment.

Image via HNHH

In a recent Instagram post, Russ revealed the tracklist for Chomp 2 and to call it insane would be an understatement.

Chomp 2, which Russ says is dropping tonight at midnight (December 8), features one of the most star-studded tracklists in recent memory. Consisting of 14 tracks and countless legendary features and production credits, it's hard to believe that all of the names listed are *actually* in the same place. And where Russ has handled nearly all of the musical responsibilities involved in putting together any of his previous projects, it's clear he's letting go of the reigns just a little.

From the project's first record to its last, there isn't a single weak point. In fact, every track is the exact opposite. With features from Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and a whole bunch of other legendary emceees, and production credits from The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, 9th Wonder, DJ Premier, Hi-Tek, Jake One, Statik Selektah, and others, it seems like a certainty that Chomp 2 will go down as one of the most stacked records of the last 10 years.

Check out the full Chomp 2 tracklist below and keep an eye out for the project when it drops at midnight.