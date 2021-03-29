Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Jay-Z, Method Man, Xzibit, and Wiz Khalifa are just a handful of rappers who have stepped into the cannabis lane, and on Monday (March 29), Russ has announced he's added his name to the list. In partnership with famed and longstanding West Coast cannabis brand Wonderbrett, Russ has released his CHOMP strain that bears the same name as the bar-heavy EP he dropped back in November 2020. During an intimate press conference last week, Russ shared that he's been cultivating this cannabis concept with Wonderbrett for some time and explained why he wanted to create a strain targeted at creators—specifically musicians.



Image Provided to HNHH By Publicist

“I’ve been interested in getting into the cannabis industry for a while and Wonderbrett was the perfect partner to enter that space with," said Russ. "Their taste level is super high and Brett [Feldman, co-creator of Wonderbrett] is a genius. As far as the product itself, I just wanted to create something organic that was true to me. I’m not a heavy smoker who’s just gonna sit around and smoke all day but oftentimes in the studio, I enjoy experiencing an alternative yet still tuned in perspective, so keeping a joint of something productive nearby comes in handy...I might as well control what’s in the joint, so that’s what I’ve done here with Wonderbrett.”

Cameron Damwijk, co-founder of Wonderbrett, explains the effects of Russ's CHOMP strain as "a great introductory high that really serves to enlighten and inspire artists to create." He added, "It doesn't give you a couch lock effect." For cannabis lovers looking to enhance their creativity without the indica body high that may limit productivity, CHOMP just may be the option for you.



Russ emphasized that his sensitivity to certain strains makes him a finicky cannabis smoker because of the magnified effects of paranoia, so CHOMP was the answer to unlocking a third-eye creative process. Additionally, aside from making a strain that will help artists create masterpieces in the studio, it is also important to Russ that he supports initiatives that aid in the decriminalization of cannabis offenses.

In other recent Russ news, the multihyphenate artist announced that he has rescheduled his delayed "Shake The Snow Globe Tour" for 2022. Check out more from Russ, Wonderbrett, and CHOMP below.



