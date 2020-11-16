At this point, it's clear that Russ has earned respect from some of the game's most accomplished lyricists. Look no further than the stacked tracklist to his upcoming CHOMP EP, a project that finds him connecting with the likes of KXNG Crooked, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, Ab-Soul, and Busta Rhymes. While he has previously unveiled both the tracklist and the lead single "Who Want What," the independent mogul has officially revealed the release date to CHOMP, which is landing much sooner than anticipated.

Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images

In fact, as per Russ' Instagram page, the project will be landing in full at midnight tonight. "CHOMP DROPS AT MIDNIGHT â¼ï¸" he confirms. "What song are y’all most excited to hear ??? Swipe for the tracklist." As of now, some fans are already expecting this one to stand among Russ' most impressive works so far -- especially for those more inclined to favor lyricism. Provided he keeps the same energy he brought to the "Congrats Freestyle," which features some of his best bars in a minute, we might be looking at a new turning point for the once-divisive emcee.

Check out the release date announcement below, and if needed, catch up on the tracklist that's to come. Boasting production from Russ himself, 9th Wonder, and The Alchemist, look for CHOMP to be the rapper's most purist-friendly release thus far. Are you excited to see what he's been cooking up?