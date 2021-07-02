As of late, Royce Da 5'9" has been having a blast on Instagram, from getting sentimental on the fourth anniversary of The Bar Exam 4 and posting endless audio clips from the mixtape to his feed to going back and forth with Lupe Fiasco, KXNG Crooked & Mickey Factz. Now, it appears that Royce has decided to show love to his fellow Hip-Hop artists, similar to how he recently celebrated Redman.

On Thursday, the acclaimed rapper took to Instagram to share some of his picks for the greatest Hip-Hop verses of all time, saying, "Tonight …. I’ll be posting some of the greatest verses of all time… In my opinion…All of these changed my life in some shape form or fashion… Gimmie some@of your favs in the comments…."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Over five posts, the former Slaughterhouse rapper shared several clips from some of the most recognizable Hip-Hop songs of all time, including 50 Cent's opening verse on "Heat," Redman's verse on 2Pac's "Got My Mind Made Up," Lil Kim's first verse on "Queen B*tch," André 3000's verse on "Return of the 'G,'" and Eminem's second verse on "Infinite," among several others.

He also threw in a surprising hot take for good measure by ending his IG posting spree with Jay-Z's freestyle of The Clipse's "Grinding" beat, calling it the "hardest unexpected sh*t that hiphop has ever heard."

Check out Royce's slew of posts below and let us know if you think that he missed any essential Hip-Hop verses when doing a roundup of the greatest ones of all time.