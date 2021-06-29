Royce Da 5’9 trolled Lupe Fiasco and Mickey Factz on Instagram, Monday, posting a headline from HipHopDx which cited Redman calling Royce one of "the G.O.A.T.s" of Hip Hop. The free-for-all comes days after Royce and Fiasco traded bars on Instagram.

“Dear @lupefiasco you don’t get to anoint people, yet… Sit down somewhere,” he wrote in the caption. “You and @mickey.factz Nobody was talking to either one of you n****z in the first place [laughing emoji]. Y’all just injected y’all selves into real Mc killer business… Y’all r great lyricists but y’all are FAR from killers.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Mickey Factz quickly popped up in the comments confirming, “And you are definitely one of Hip Hop’s goats sir.”

Royce and Lupe went back and forth as well.

“This @lupefiasco coming outta karate class on his way to a gunfight with one of them weak ass swords CC: @mickey.factz,” Royce wrote.

Lupe replied: “What can I say I’m just a martial artist. I thought you could relate seeing how you just a Marshall artist," referecning Royce's frequent collaborations with Eminem.

Mickey Factz responded: “ay bruh relax man lololol.”

KXNG Crooked even got in on the action, calling out Lupe for copying his line from a 2012 freestyle.

Check out some highlights from the interaction below.

