Rolling Loud Miami has just wrapped up, and it was an eventful weekend. Kid Cudi stormed off the stage during his performance, Kanye West made a surprise appearance after dropping out of his set, Saweetie tried to date an audience member, and much more. With the weekend in the rearview, the hip-hop festival franchise has set its sights toward the future.

In a post on Twitter, Rolling Loud announced it would be expanding into Thailand next year. The tweet was short and sweet: "Rolling Loud Thailand," it read. "See you 2023."

Details about the event are lacking. The festival hasn't announced the lineup, any dates for the show, or where exactly in Thailand it would take place. This won't be the first time Rolling Loud has looked to Asia. In 2019, the franchise tried and failed to put on a show in Hong Kong. The event was supposed to happen in October but was cancelled due to the massive waves of protests against the government happening at the time. The event would have included Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smokepurpp, and more.

If Rolling Loud does indeed go through with its Thailand expansion, it will be joining a slew of other festivals in the country, including Hammersonic and 88rising's Head In The Clouds in Jakarta. Rolling Loud's already gone international, having put on events in Portugal, the Netherlands, and Canada. Its show in Toronto is set for September 9 through 11, with headliners Dave, Future, and Wizkid along with performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Nav, and many more. The festival will also take place in New York on September 23-25. Performances there will have names like Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Pusha T.

