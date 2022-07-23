Just when fans thought that Kanye West was going to be a no-go at Rolling Loud Miami, things took a turn. Last week, it was announced that West would no longer be headlining the event—a last-minute announcement that arrived much like his cancelation of Coachella earlier this year. Rolling Loud immediately got to work finding his replacement, and it arrived in the form of Kid Cudi, West's former friend who he recently had a public falling out with online.

However, the internet lit up moments ago after videos surfaced showing West not only performing, but he made his appearance by surprising the crowd during Lil Durk's set.

It may not have been the Ye performance that many of his fans had hoped for, but the very arrival of the Donda hitmaker sent the audience into chaos.

Meanwhile, we recently reported on Cudi having trouble during his set because the crowd kept throwing items at him, some of which made contact. It is speculated that this was from West's fans, but that hasn't been confirmed. Cudi angrily told them that if something else was thrown on stage that he would leave, and they called his bluff so he walked out. Meanwhile, West reportedly was on Durk's stage performing "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," his collaboration with Cudi. Fans quickly hopped online to discuss whether or not this was a jab at the Ohio rapper.

Check out a few posts about Ye, Cudi, and Durkio at Rolling Loud Miami below.