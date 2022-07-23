Rolling Loud has a reputation for being one of the more chaotic music festivals in the U.S., and 2022's Miami stop is proving to be no exception.

On the first day alone, many fans suffered the disappointment of no longer being able to see Kanye West after he pulled out of his headlining spot, though the father of four still did come through with a surprise guest appearance during Lil Durk's set.

Kid Cudi performs during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 -- Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The artist tapped to replace Ye was his frequent collaborator and current enemy, Kid Cudi. Upon hearing the news last week, many were quick to express their discontent at the selection, wondering why someone like Travis Scott wasn't picked.

Despite the complaining, the show still went on last night – unfortunately, though, it didn't have a happy ending.

After being struck in the head with a water bottle from a disrespectful attendee in the crowd (and having several other things thrown at him and in his direction), Scott Mescudi opted to walk offstage after giving a stern warning to the audience.





"If I get hit with one more f*ckin' thing, if I see one more f*ckin' thing on this f*ckin' stage, I'm leaving. Don't f*ck with me," the "Mr. Rager" artist promised.

In response to the incident, Rolling Loud has issued an official statement. "Rolling Loud is a family," they began.

"Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let's have an amazing day 2!"

In other news, patrons of the festival also saw Saweetie preview a new song from her upcoming album, Pretty Bitch Music – read what Twitter had to say about it here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.